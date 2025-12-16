11 of 19 passengers abducted from bus in Ghotki recovered: police

A policeman fires a heavy machine gun towards bandits holed up in katcha area of Kashmor district. — Geo News Screengrab/File

GHOTKI: The Sindh Police recovered 11 out of 19 passengers, who were abducted after armed bandits attacked a passenger bus in Sindh's Kashmore district, SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal said on Tuesday.

According to police, more than 20 bandits stopped the bus on the Guddu–Kashmore Road near the Murid Shakh area. The bandits opened fire at the bus, and broke its windows before taking several passengers hostage and fleeing the scene.

DSP Obaro Abdul Qadir Soomro, the area was cordoned off and checkpoints were set up during the operation. He said that an exchange of fire later took place between the police and the bandits in the Somiani area.

According to police, the use of drones during the operation forced the bandits to flee. As a result, 11 abducted passengers were safely recovered.

Some of the recovered passengers sustained injuries and were provided medical treatment, police added.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal said that efforts are being made to rescue the remaining abducted passengers. Investigations are underway, and raids are being conducted to trace and arrest the suspects.