 
Geo News

11 of 19 passengers abducted from bus in Ghotki recovered: police

Police used drones in operation; some of recovered abductees sustained injuries, says SSP Sukkur

By
Malik Mohammad Aslam
|

December 16, 2025

A policeman fires a heavy machine gun towards bandits holed up in katcha area of Kashmor district. — Geo News Screengrab/File
A policeman fires a heavy machine gun towards bandits holed up in katcha area of Kashmor district. — Geo News Screengrab/File

GHOTKI: The Sindh Police recovered 11 out of 19 passengers, who were abducted after armed bandits attacked a passenger bus in Sindh's Kashmore district, SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal said on Tuesday.

According to police, more than 20 bandits stopped the bus on the Guddu–Kashmore Road near the Murid Shakh area. The bandits opened fire at the bus, and broke its windows before taking several passengers hostage and fleeing the scene.

DSP Obaro Abdul Qadir Soomro, the area was cordoned off and checkpoints were set up during the operation. He said that an exchange of fire later took place between the police and the bandits in the Somiani area.

According to police, the use of drones during the operation forced the bandits to flee. As a result, 11 abducted passengers were safely recovered.

Some of the recovered passengers sustained injuries and were provided medical treatment, police added.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal said that efforts are being made to rescue the remaining abducted passengers. Investigations are underway, and raids are being conducted to trace and arrest the suspects.

More From Pakistan

TLP leader sentenced to over 35 years for threats against ex-CJP Isa
TLP leader sentenced to over 35 years for threats against ex-CJP Isa
Soldier martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR
Soldier martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR
Three children injured as Ferris wheel collapses in Sialkot
Three children injured as Ferris wheel collapses in Sialkot
Pakistan condemns 'heinous' drone attack on UN peacekeepers in Sudan
Pakistan condemns 'heinous' drone attack on UN peacekeepers in Sudan
Climate change minister highlights fragmentation of global order at UNAOC forum
Climate change minister highlights fragmentation of global order at UNAOC forum
Justice Jahangiri objects to IHC CJ's inclusion in bench, stresses validity of his degree video
Justice Jahangiri objects to IHC CJ's inclusion in bench, stresses validity of his degree