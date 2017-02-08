All you need to know about PSL 2017

DUBAI: The second edition of Pakistan’s most prestigious T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League, will commence on Thursday with the opening encounter between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

The opening match between the two exciting teams will launch the three-week-long action packed cricketing extravaganza which will bring showers of sixes and fours, the aggression of fast bowlers, and magic of spinners to cricket fans around the world.

Five competing teams – Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings – have a blend of international and local stars along with a group of youngsters, providing fans with an action packed cricket bouquet.

Lahore Qalandars, who finished last in the table last year, have got Brendon McCullum, Jason Roy and Sunil Narine in their overseas lot, while the defending champions Islamabad United have Shane Watson, Steven Finn, Misbah-ul-Haq and more.

Legends like Chris Gayle and Kumar Sangakkara will be playing for Karachi Kings, while the Peshawar Zalmi will have services of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Shahid Afridi and Darren Sammy.

Led by Pakistan’s T20I captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Quetta Gladiators’ star attraction will be England’s former skipper Kevin Pietersen.

Before the opening match, there will be a colourful opening ceremony to formally kick-off the tournament which carries a prize purse of over one million dollars. Jamaican singer Shaggy will be the star attraction of the opening ceremony, along with Pakistan’s own super star Ali Zafar, Shahzad Roy and other performers.

“Jamaican reggae star Shaggy, Ali Zafar and Shehzad Roy are slated to perform at the gala opening ceremony hosted by Fahad Mustafa at the Dubai International Stadium to be followed by the opening match between the Darren Sammy-led Peshawar Zalmi and defending champions Islamabad United,” said PCB in an announcement.

The management of Pakistan Super League has also increased the number of matches in the PSL from 16 to 24 in the second season.

Each of the five sides will be involved in a double-leg round-robin league thereby playing eight games each. The top four teams will then qualify for the playoffs wherein the first-ranked team at the end of the league stage will take on the second-placed side in the first playoff.

The second playoff will see the third and the fourth-ranked side take on each other before the losing team from the first playoff faces the winning team from the second playoff. The PSL final between the winner of the first playoff and the third playoff will be held in Lahore on March 5 after the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that it will be played in Pakistan.

