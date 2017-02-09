Print Story
X

Cholistan jeep rally kicks off, women among contestants

ARBAhmad Raza Bozdar

Sports
Cholistan jeep rally kicks off, women among contestants

Story Highlights

Related Stories

MULTAN: The 12th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally arranged by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab begins today.

Three women are part of the 92 drivers taking part in the event.

Regional manager Tourism Development Corporation, Ashar Iqbal, told Geo News that drivers from Iran, Kenya, and Thailand are participating this year.

The contestants will cover a total distance of 450 kilometers this year. Total prize money in nine categories amounts to Rs.3,800,000. Special arrangements for entertainment, including a musical show, have been made.

Sources told Geo News that 15 kilometers of the track in Rahim Yar Khan was excluded upon the request of UAE nationals hunting in the area.   

Nearly 800 security officers are posted to ensure the safety of participants and audiences.

The three-day event, which has become quite popular among sports lovers, will close on February 12.

 

Cholistan jeep rally kicks off, women among contestants was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to , Car Race In Pakistan, Cholistan, Cholistan Jeep Rally, Desert Race, Jeep Rally, Sports, Sports In Pakistan. Permanent link to the news story "Cholistan jeep rally kicks off, women among contestants" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130455-12th-Cholistan-Jeep-Rally-begins-today.

GEO TV NETWORK