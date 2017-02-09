Cholistan jeep rally kicks off, women among contestants

Related Stories Help does not reach Cholistan camel a day later

MULTAN: The 12th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally arranged by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab begins today.

Three women are part of the 92 drivers taking part in the event.

Regional manager Tourism Development Corporation, Ashar Iqbal, told Geo News that drivers from Iran, Kenya, and Thailand are participating this year.

The contestants will cover a total distance of 450 kilometers this year. Total prize money in nine categories amounts to Rs.3,800,000. Special arrangements for entertainment, including a musical show, have been made.

Sources told Geo News that 15 kilometers of the track in Rahim Yar Khan was excluded upon the request of UAE nationals hunting in the area.

Nearly 800 security officers are posted to ensure the safety of participants and audiences.

The three-day event, which has become quite popular among sports lovers, will close on February 12.

