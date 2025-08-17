 
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan advances to Johns Creek Open final

Ashab defeats Brazil's Diogo Gobbi in a 53-minute encounter; Asim Khan gets eliminated in semi-final

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

August 17, 2025

Pakistans Ashab Khan pictured during a Jones Creek Open Squash tournament match. — Reporter
KARACHI: Pakistan's Ashab Irfan on Sunday advanced to the final of the ongoing Johns Creek Open Squash in the United States, while compatriot Asim Khan was ousted in the semi-finals.

In the semi-final clash of the $12,000 prize-money event, Ashab defeated Brazil's Diogo Gobbi 3-1 in a 53-minute encounter, winning the games 11-7, 14-12, 4-11, and 11-5.

Meanwhile, top-seed Asim suffered a surprise defeat against Malaysia's Nathan Chua, losing 3-1 with scores of 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, and 11-9.

Earlier on Saturday, both Pakistani players had delivered impressive performances to reach the semi-finals.

Asim overcame Egypt's Omar El Kattan 3-1 in a 46-minute quarterfinal, with game scores of 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 13-11.

Ashab dominated Mexico's Cesar Segundo 3-0 in his quarterfinal, winning 11-3, 11-8, 11-3.

Both players had also secured their quarterfinal berths with strong second-round performances on Thursday.

Top-seed Asim defeated Egypt's Kareem Badawi 3-1 in 45 minutes (11-3, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8), while second-seed Ashab Irfan dismantled American Christopher Gordon in just 20 minutes (11-2, 11-4, 11-4), showcasing aggressive shot-making and high-paced play.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ahsan Ayaz and Muhammad Huzaifa Ibrahim were eliminated earlier. Seventh-seed Ahsan lost a five-game thriller against Omar El Kattan, falling 11-4, 10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11 in 58 minutes.

Huzaifa bowed out in the round of 16, defeated by Brazil’s third-seed Diego Gobbi 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 in 47 minutes, despite winning the opening game.

