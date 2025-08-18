Babar urged to improve strike rate for T20 comeback

Babar Azam in action against India during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 23, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: Former captain Babar Azam has been told to improve his batting against spin and boost his overall strike rate to be considered for Twenty20 Internationals, coach Mike Hesson said.

Babar is the national team's batting mainstay in other formats but has not played a T20 International since their tour of South Africa late last year.

The 30-year-old could not find a place in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup next month as the team management showed faith in rising players such as Sahibzada Farhan.

"There's no doubt Babar's been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate," Hesson said of the top-order batter who has a modest strike rate of 129 in T20 Internationals.

"Those are things he's working really hard on. But at the moment the players we have, have done exceptionally well.

"Sahibzada Farhan has played six games and won three player-of-the-match awards."

Babar should use the Big Bash League in Australia to improve his 20-overs batting and stage a comeback, Hesson said.

"A player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show he's improving in those areas in T20s. He's too good a player not to consider," he said.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup Group A campaign against Oman in Dubai on September 12 before meeting arch-rivals India at the same venue two days later.