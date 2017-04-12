Transfer rumours: Griezmann to Real Madrid, Sanchez to Man City, Ozil to Man Utd

All the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals from around the world.

BARCA STAR WANTS PL MOVE

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has spoken to fellow Spaniards in the Premier League as he considers a move to England, reports AS.

The 2012 European Championship-winning full-back has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United.

MADRID PLAN GRIEZMANN MOVE

Real Madrid are making plans to move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann at the end of next season, according to L'Equipe.

CHELSEA CLOSE IN ON LUKAKU

Everton's Romelu Lukaku is closing in on a transfer to former club Chelsea, according to a report from Sky Italia, via Calciomercato.

MAN UTD'S €60M PERISIC OFFER

Manchester United are planning a massive move for Inter winger Ivan Perisic, but face competition from Chelsea, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

MAN UTD PLOT OZIL RAID

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is plotting a shock summer move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, according to the Daily Mirror.

MADRID TO SELL ONE OF BBC

Real Madrid are prepared to sell one of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale or Karim Benzema this summer, reports Don Balon.

CITY LEADING ALEXIS CHASE

Manchester City have pulled out in front in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, established Chilean daily Cooperativa reports.

BAYERN IN PAULINHO TALKS

Bayern Munich have held talks with Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho regarding a summer move, according to RMC.

The Brazil international has been in sensational form recently, scoring a hat-trick for Brazil on international duty.

KEY DUO TO LEAVE CHELSEA

Both Eden Hazard and Diego Costa are set to leave Chelsea this summer, according to The Sun.

Real Madrid have been constantly linked with a £100 million move for Hazard while Costa could leave England for Chinese Super League.

ALEXIS WANTS CHELSEA MOVE

Alexis Sanchez wants to sign for Chelsea but faces a battle to make the deal happen, according to The Telegraph.

The Chile international forward has been a fustrated figure at the Emirates Stadium and wants to play for a side that is competing for trophies, though the Gunners will be reluctant to lose their star man to their city rivals.

MESSI TO SIGN NEW BARCA DEAL

Barcelona have a new date for the re-signing of Lionel Messi.

Despite continued delays, Messi will pen a new deal in May according to Cadena SER

Madrid eye De Gea and Hazard

Real Madrid have their eyes on Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, the Daily Mirror reports.

De Gea is now the Blancos' number one goalkeeping target while the club is willing to offer Alvaro Morata in exchange for Hazard.

Man Utd and Chelsea approach Neymar

Barcelona forward Neymar is considering bids from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to The Sunday Times.

Both the Premier League clubs are willing to pay the Brazilian star £170 million release clause, making him the world's highest-paid footballer.

Fight for James

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all battling to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez this summer, reports the Mirror.

Arsenal plotting Jankto, Gueye moves

Arsenal are interested in Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The club is also plotting a summer move for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to the Sunday People.

