WATCH: Shadab Khan dismantles Brisbane Heat with four-wicket haul in BBL 15

Sydney Thunder's Shadab Khan celebrates a wicket during their BBL 15 match against Brisbane Heat at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia, December 22, 2025. — X@BBL

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan registered his best bowling figures in the Big Bash League as he guided Sydney Thunder to their first win of BBL 15 on Monday.

The leg-spinner picked up four wickets, helping his side defeat Brisbane Heat by 34 runs at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Batting first, Thunder got off to a dominant start as openers Sam Konstas and Matthew Gilkes stitched together a century opening stand, laying a solid foundation for a competitive total of 193-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Konstas played a crucial knock of 63 off 45 deliveries, smashing eight fours, while Gilkes top-scored with a fluent 76 off 48 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings provided late impetus with a quickfire 25 off just 11 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. Captain David Warner, however, was dismissed cheaply for seven.

For the Brisbane Heat, Shaheen Afridi returned figures of 1/35 from his four overs. Jack Wildermuth was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Matthew Kuhnemann claimed one.

In reply, Heat were restricted to 159 for 6 in 20 overs, with none of their batters managing to reach a half-century, largely due to Shadab’s brilliant bowling display.

The Pakistani all-rounder dismantled the Heat’s top order, claiming the key wickets of Colin Munro (18 off 14 balls), Jack Wildermuth (14) and Matt Renshaw, who top-scored for Heat with 43 off 28 deliveries, including four fours and a six.

Hugh Weibgen showed some resistance with a fighting 30 off 26 balls, while Max Bryant contributed 25 off 18. The rest of the batting lineup failed to offer significant support.

Shadab was the standout performer for Thunder, finishing with impressive figures of 4/24 from four overs, while Daniel Sams chipped in with two wickets to seal a comprehensive win.