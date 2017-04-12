Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Malala Yousafzai

Related Stories Malala receives highest UN honour to promote girls education

What if a Hollywood celebrity who has millions of his fans all over the world is your fan?

Hollywood superstar Leonardo Dicaprio has congratulated Malala Yousafzai on being the newest Messenger of Peace. Malala is the youngest Messenger of Peace, the highest honour given by the United Nations for an initial period of two years.

Leonardo took to Twitter to greet Malala for her accomplishment which shows that he himself is a fan of Malala.

Congratulations to the newest UN Messenger of Peace, Malala Yousafzai! https://t.co/6btrXZH0wH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 11, 2017

While Leonardo tweeted about Malala, the internet instantly went into a frenzy over his tweet.

Some of the Twitterati also commented on the tweet with surprise while some showed their happiness.

@LeoDiCaprio It's a proud monent for pakistan — #AhmWrds (@TheAhmedKhokhar) April 11, 2017

@LeoDiCaprio Much deserved. Malala is an inspiration to us all...a symbol of courage! — Lleliena (@loynaz1) April 11, 2017

@LeoDiCaprio Malala is amazing as you!!! — Beatriz Pereyra (@Beatriz82450514) April 11, 2017

0



0





