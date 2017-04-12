Print Story
Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Malala Yousafzai

WDWeb Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Malala Yousafzai

What if a Hollywood celebrity who has millions of his fans all over the world is your fan?

Hollywood superstar Leonardo Dicaprio has congratulated Malala Yousafzai on being the newest Messenger of Peace. Malala is the youngest Messenger of Peace, the highest honour given by the United Nations for an initial period of two years. 

Leonardo took to Twitter to greet Malala for her accomplishment which shows that he himself is a fan of Malala.

While Leonardo tweeted about Malala, the internet instantly went into a frenzy over his tweet.

Some of the Twitterati also commented on the tweet with surprise while some showed their happiness.

 

 

 

 

