COAS confers military awards to personnel

Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to personnel for acts of gallantry during operations.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, the investiture ceremony held at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi was attended by a large number of military officials and relatives of Shuhada/Ghazis..

“33 officers were awarded SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY), one officer was awarded TAMGHA-E-JURAT and 35 officers/soldiers were awarded TAMGHA-E-BISALAT,” the statement said, further adding that “medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.”

Paying rich tribute to the martyred COAS said that we owe peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes.

 

