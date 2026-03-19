Violence in Pakistan over incidents in other countries will not be tolerated, says CDF in meeting with ulema

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir interacts with a religious scholar during his meeting with ulema of Ahl-e-Tasheeh community in Rawalpindi, on March 19, 2026. — ISPR

Meeting between CDF Asim Munir, ulema takes place in Rawalpindi.

Matters of national security come under discussion during meeting.

He also informs them about Pakistan’s role amid regional tensions.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that violence in Pakistan, on the basis of incidents occurring in another country, will not be tolerated.

Field Marshal Munir, who also holds the position of chief of army staff (COAS), made these remarks during a meeting with the ulema of Ahl-e-Tasheeh community in Rawalpindi, according to the military’s media wing, where matters of national security and the role of ulema in societal harmony came under discussion.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Field Marshal underscored the vital role of ulema in promoting unity, tolerance and national cohesion, particularly in countering misinformation, sectarian narratives and externally sponsored destabilisation efforts.

CDF and COAS Munir apprised the participants about Pakistan’s efforts and proactive diplomacy in seeking regional de-escalation.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir speaks during his meeting with ulema of Ahl-e-Tasheeh community in Rawalpindi, on March 19, 2026. — ISPR

He emphasised the critical role of ulema to strengthen unity and counter extremism, reiterating that religious sentiments must not be exploited to incite violence in the country. “Violence in Pakistan, on the basis of incidents occurring in another country, will not be tolerated.”

The participating ulema expressed their desire for peace and stability, and condemned violence in the name of religion in the strongest terms.

“They expressed wholehearted support to law enforcement agencies in bringing about peace and stability in the country,” the ISPR’s statement mentioned.

Ulema of Ahl-e-Tasheeh community during their meeting with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir in Rawalpindi, on March 19, 2026. — ISPR

Referring to Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, he emphasised that Pakistan will not tolerate the use of Afghan soil for the conduct of terrorism against our people.

He reiterated the resolve to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure operating against Pakistan wherever they may be, through precise, intelligence-based operations.

The army chief emphasised that the Afghan Taliban must prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.