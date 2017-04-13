ASI kills constable at Larkana polling station

LARKANA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on Thursday killed a constable after he opened fire on him at Batra polling station in Larkana, Geo News reported.

The deceased, Sadruddin, was on duty at the polling station when an ASI, Khan Muhammad, who was accompanying Fatehpur police station SHO Noor Ahmed Mugheri opened fire on the constable.

Initial investigations indicate Khan killed Sadruddin over an old enmity.

Khan was taken into police custody for further questioning.



The body was transferred to Chandka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

