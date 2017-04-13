Print Story
X

ASI kills constable at Larkana polling station

Sabir Shah

Pakistan

Related Stories

LARKANA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on Thursday killed a constable after he opened fire on him at Batra polling station in Larkana, Geo News reported.

The deceased, Sadruddin, was on duty at the polling station when an ASI, Khan Muhammad, who was accompanying Fatehpur police station SHO Noor Ahmed Mugheri opened fire on the constable.

Read more: Policeman booked for firing on passenger bus in Karachi

Initial investigations indicate Khan killed Sadruddin over an old enmity.

Khan was taken into police custody for further questioning.

The body was transferred to Chandka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

ASI kills constable at Larkana polling station was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 13, 2017 and was last updated on April 13, 2017. This news story is related to Asi, Batra Polling Station, Geo News Pakistan, Larkana Firing, Larkana Polling Station, Latest Pakistan News, Pakistan News, Police Constable. Permanent link to the news story "ASI kills constable at Larkana polling station" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137900-ASI-kills-constable-at-Larkana-polling-station.

GEO TV NETWORK