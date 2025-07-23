 
Geo News

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer files review plea in SC against death sentence

Petition highlights reliance on video recording, lack of formation of medical board to assess Jaffer's mental state

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|

July 23, 2025

A collage showing slain Noor Mukaddam (left) and her killer Zahir Jaffer. — X@hadiahabib27/AFP/File
A collage showing slain Noor Mukaddam (left) and her killer Zahir Jaffer. — X@hadiahabib27/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Noor Mukadam's convicted killer Zahir Jaffer on Wednesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the top court's May 20 verdict which upheld his death sentence for gruesome murder of the 27-year-old at his sprawling Islamabad mansion in 2021.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Hashim Kakar and comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had upheld Jaffer's death penalty and fine earlier this year. The apex court further reduced the sentences of co-assued i.e., Jaffer's watchman and gardener and ruled that the punishments already served by both would suffice.

The high-profile case had garnered public attention back in 2021 when Jaffer, the son of an industrialist, brutally assaulted and murdered Mukaddam, the daughter of a former ambassador.

The victim had made repeated attempts to escape the night she was killed, but was blocked by two members of Jaffer's household staff. The killer then resorted to torturing her with a knuckleduster and used a "sharp-edged weapon" to behead her.

Mukadam had made repeated attempts to escape the night she was killed, but was blocked by two members of Jaffer's household staff.

In February 2022, a district and sessions court sentenced Jaffer to death, alongside a 25-year prison term with hard labour and a fine of Rs200,000, concluding the trial that continued for over four months.

Almost a year later, in March 2023, the Islamabad High Court upheld Jaffer's death sentence and upgraded his 25-year sentence to an additional death penalty, on the appeals filed against the punishment awarded to the convicts.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

