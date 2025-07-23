Pakistan ensuring safe, investor-friendly climate for Chinese nationals: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on security arrangements for Chinese citizens working in Pakistan in Islamabad, on July 22, 2025. —APP

Protection of Chinese citizens top priority in second CPEC phase.

PM orders improved facilitation for Chinese travellers at airports.

Security escorts, surveillance steps being enforced amid threats.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the government was working to create a safe and business-friendly environment for the Chinese community in Pakistan.

“The confidence of Chinese companies in the Pakistani economy is extremely important for our economic future,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting on security arrangements for Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

He stated that multiple measures were being taken to enhance the security of Chinese nationals across the country, including in Islamabad.

The prime minister said that the Safe City projects were a clear example of this growing capability.

He added that these projects were being developed across the country in line with international standards.

“China is our friendly country,” said the prime minister, stressing that the protection of Chinese brothers was the government’s top priority.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a highly important joint project between the two countries, which had now entered its second phase — with business-to-business cooperation becoming the new focus.

In light of CPEC’s development, the prime minister said, ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan had become even more crucial.

He directed that steps be taken on a priority basis at all airports nationwide to facilitate the arrival and departure of Chinese citizens.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of special security arrangements for Chinese nationals across the country.

The interior minister informed him of the nationwide security measures currently in place.

In the briefing, it was stated that, because of potential terrorist threats, special security protocols for Chinese nationals had been enforced.

The federal government and all provinces are working in close coordination on this matter, the briefing noted, adding that Safe City projects are under construction nationwide.

The prime minister was informed that Chinese nationals are being provided security escort services for travel.

It was also shared that all new housing projects will be equipped with surveillance cameras meeting Safe City standards.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.