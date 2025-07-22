Yasmin Rashid among PTI leaders sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in May 9 case

(Left to right) This collage shows PTI leaders Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid. — X/Facebook/Dr Yasmin Rashid/File

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, to 10 years in prison each in connection with the May 9 case.

The court also awarded sentences to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Afzal Azeem Pahat in the same case. The verdict had been reserved earlier and was announced today by the ATC.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the same case. Others acquitted include Hamza Azeem Pahat, Rana Tanveer, and Aizaz Rafiq.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.