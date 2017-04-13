These 10 companies pay the highest salaries according to Glassdoor

Did you ever want to work in a company with the highest salary?
Well, everybody wants to and If you’re looking for companies which pay the highest salaries then we have a list for you.
According to Glassdoor website, these 10 companies pay the highest salaries.
1. A.T. Kearney
Median Total Compensation: $175,000
Industry: Consulting
2. Strategy&
Median Total Compensation: $172,000
Industry: Consulting
3. VMware
Median Total Compensation: $167,050
Industry: Tech
4. Splunk
Median Total Compensation: $161,010
Industry: Tech
5. Cadence Design Systems
Median Total Compensation: $156,702
Industry: Tech
6. Google
Median Total Compensation: $155,250
Industry: Tech
7. Facebook
Median Total Compensation: $155,000
Median Base Compensation: $130,000
Industry: Tech
8. NVIDIA
Median Total Compensation: $154,000
Industry: Tech
9. McKinsey & Company
Median Total Compensation: $153,000
Industry: Consulting
10. Amazon Lab126
Median Total Compensation: $152,800
Industry: Tech
Most of the high-rolling employers are in tech, plus a few consulting firms. Other fields that offer some of the highest-paying jobs, especially healthcare, don't make the cut because their employers don't pay the rest of their staffs that much money.