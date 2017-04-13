These 10 companies pay the highest salaries according to Glassdoor

Did you ever want to work in a company with the highest salary?

Well, everybody wants to and If you’re looking for companies which pay the highest salaries then we have a list for you.

According to Glassdoor website, these 10 companies pay the highest salaries.

1. A.T. Kearney

Median Total Compensation: $175,000

Industry: Consulting

2. Strategy&

Median Total Compensation: $172,000

Industry: Consulting

3. VMware

Median Total Compensation: $167,050

Industry: Tech

4. Splunk

Median Total Compensation: $161,010

Industry: Tech

5. Cadence Design Systems

Median Total Compensation: $156,702

Industry: Tech

6. Google

Median Total Compensation: $155,250

Industry: Tech

7. Facebook

Median Total Compensation: $155,000

Median Base Compensation: $130,000

Industry: Tech

8. NVIDIA

Median Total Compensation: $154,000

Industry: Tech

9. McKinsey & Company

Median Total Compensation: $153,000

Industry: Consulting

10. Amazon Lab126

Median Total Compensation: $152,800

Industry: Tech

Most of the high-rolling employers are in tech, plus a few consulting firms. Other fields that offer some of the highest-paying jobs, especially healthcare, don't make the cut because their employers don't pay the rest of their staffs that much money.

