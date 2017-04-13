Love from fans more important than anything else: Shahid Afridi

KARACHI: Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has praised Pakistan Cricket Board for letting Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan step out of international careers in a graceful manner.

Afridi told media in Karachi that he always wanted to set a trend where players leave cricket on a respectable note, and it is good that Younis and Misbah are doing so. “Although these two could have played more but they decided to quit in a graceful manner and PCB allowed them to do so, which is a good sign,” Afridi told media in Karachi.

“I wanted to set a trend, but I didn’t get it and I don’t have any regrets over it,” the former captain said.

Afridi also clarified that he doesn’t wish to play a farewell match anymore.

“I have got enough love from the people of Pakistan and fans’ love is more important for me than anything else,” he said.

The former captain, known as boom boom in cricket circles, added that Pakistan Cricket must adopt modern day cricket and for that the team needs a bowling all-rounder in lower middle order.

“We need a player like Abdul Razzaq in lower middle order who can play big shots towards end of the innings, we need to adopt modern day cricket if we want to win against big teams,” he said. “I would suggest that PCB should arrange maximum tours for U19 and A teams to Australia and South Africa so that when a player is developed to represent country, he is prepared to play in such situations,” he said.

The former captain added that Pakistan needs more batsman and Babar Azam alone is not enough, adding that he would soon start a talent hunt program to find good hitters for the team.

