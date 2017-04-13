British Pakistani family starts caravan travel to Pakistan

LONDON: A British-Pakistani businessman along with his family has embarked on a caravan travel journey from London to Pakistan.

Tariq Mahmood, from Ilford, East London, will pass through over a dozen countries before entering Pakistan and it will take him around 10 days of travel, passing through some of the most wonderful landscapes.

Tariq Mahmood told Geo News that this is his second trip to Pakistan. His family - including 4 children - fell in love with Pakistan but also with the caravan travel as they found it extremely entertaining and wonderful.

"My kids wanted us to go to Pakistan for a month on the caravan, they are in love with the experience they had last time. The whole thing is amazing. My children can't wait to reach Pakistan where they find liberty and kind of love which is not found elsewhere."

Tariq Mahmood has especially prepared the caravan to suit the needs of his family. His wife told Geo News that she will be using tin food on the way as many countries on the way to Pakistan will not have halal food available.

Tariq Mahmood's children shared that they miss the affection they get in pakistan. They said they were looking forward to spend quality time with their cousins and friends in Pakistan.

0



0





