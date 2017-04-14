PM Nawaz says Sindh govt failed to meet people’s expectations

JACOBABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday while criticising the performance of Sindh government said that it failed to meet the expectations of people.

Addressing a rally in Jacobabad, he said that the province of Sindh does not even have clean drinking water, adding that highest number of hepatitis cases in Pakistan were in Jacobabad.

PM Nawaz said that when he had established peace in villages of Sindh in 1991 and he has always restored peace in the country whenever in power.

He further said that due to the efforts of his government, Karachi has become relatively peaceful now.

He said that the people will reject those who just raise hollow slogans and do nothing for the progress and development of masses and the country.

The Prime Minister expressed dismay that no development work has been started in the province, particularly in Jacobabad district.

He questioned the provincial government why the people of the district were deprived of the basic needs of life. He said the facilities that have been provided in Punjab should also be available to the people of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N government restored peace in Karachi. He said now the federal government will complete the tasks that the provincial government has failed to complete.

He said revolutionary steps will be taken for provision of basic facilities like clean drinking water and education in Jacobabad.

He announced a number of development schemes for Jacobabad. He said that modern vocational training centre for women will be sent up in the city. He announced 100 transformers for Jacobabad. He also announced setting up of Passport centre.

PM Nawaz said all the villages will be electrified. He also announced increasing gas line in the district. He also announced the initiation of PM health Card programme in the district.

He said the government has started a number of projects in communication and energy sector to meet the demands of the new era. He said the energy projects will help overcome power load-shedding issue by next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Railways Saad Rafique said that Prime Minister is committed for the welfare and uplift of the people of the province.

He said that PML-N government established peace in Karachi by taking action against the terrorists and dacoits. He said PPP government has completely failed to deliver in the province.

