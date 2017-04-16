Will not resort to violence: PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that his party's sit-in over the absence of public facilities in Karachi will not take a violent turn.

The PSP leader was addressing a press conference in Karachi, where he said his party was ‘suggested to resort to violence’ so that the provincial government would heed their demands.

“The PSP has enough workers to show street power,” he said on the party’s eleventh day of protest.

He said that the time has come for the problems to solve.

The PSP chief said that if his party’s 16 demands were not implemented upon then the city would not be suitable for living.

He said that the party wants to change Karachi into a role model city.

On April 9, former mayor Karachi Mustafa Kamal, had announced that the party's protest would continue until the basic rights of Karachi residents are restored.

On April 8, PSP set up protest camps at 12 different locations in the city. PSP workers, on April 7, threatened to impede smooth operations of the Sindh government until it would solve issues pertaining to Karachi.

While protesting outside Karachi Press Club, PSP workers demanded that the provincial government fulfills the basic needs, including the provision of water, electricity, and a proper sewage system.

The party alleged that the Sindh government has taken over the local government department so as to carry out corrupt activities.

