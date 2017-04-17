LEAs arrest abettor who provided accommodation to Abu Fauji

LAHORE: Law enforcement agencies on Monday arrested an abettor identified as Umer aka Sufiyan who was involved in providing residences to terrorists.

He has been identified as an accomplice of Azim aka Abu Fauji who is still absconding and carries a Rs 1 million reward for his capture.

Umer aka Sufiyan, a resident of Multan was arrested from Lahore’s Cantonment area. According to authorities, he was involved in providing accommodation to terrorists and Azim aka Abu Fauji had also rented an apartment from him on Ghazi road.

According to sources, under custody suspect, Naureen Leghari had provided authorities information regarding Abu Fauji and his various residences. She is said to have told authorities that Abu Fauji rented a 5 marla house in Punjab society two months ago from Abdul Hafeez and also registered the rental agreement at the factory area police station.

Sources claim, however, that details provided in the rental agreement were false and incomplete. The references provided were random individuals and only one phone number was provided. An investigation is being conducted into how an incomplete rental agreement was registered at the police station.

Naureen Leghari

Interrogation of the under-custody suspect Naureen Leghari has revealed that she became acquainted with the terrorist Ali Tariq through social media and later married him. Ali Tariq was killed in an encounter with LEAs in Punjab society.

Sources also claim that Ali Tariq and his accomplices were planning an attack over the Easter holidays. Following the encounter, LEAs recovered arms and ammunition from the Punjab society residence.

Meanwhile, Naureen Leghari’s brother spoke with Geo News in Hyderabad and claimed his sister was not a terrorist and had in fact been kidnapped.

