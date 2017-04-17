Phone app nabs Coachella festival cell phone thief

LOS ANGELES: A thief who made off with cell phones belonging to more than 100 people at the Coachella music festival in California may want to consider a new line of work.

Police said Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, of New York, was arrested on Friday with his booty in his backpack after dozens of festival-goers noticed that their phones were missing and activated their "Find My Phone" app.

Some of the victims tracked down the 36-year-old and followed him until he was detained by security officers.

He was subsequently arrested by police who found more than 100 cell-phones in his backpack, officials said.

Henao was charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property and was released on $10,000 bail.

The Coachella festival is held annually in the desert of southern California and runs two consecutive weekends.

