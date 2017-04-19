Bizarre giant shipworm found alive in Philippines for the first time

Worms come in all sizes but the recent discovery of a giant worm will most certainly give you nightmares.

About three feet long and glistening black with a pink, fleshy appendage, it looks like the entrails of an alien from a bad horror film.

But it is a giant shipworm.

The giant shipworm was discovered in the mud of a shallow lagoon in the Philippines, a living creature of the species has never been described before – even though its existence has been known for more than 200 years thanks to fossils of the baseball bat-sized tubes that encase the creature.

According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists knew about the creature for hundreds of years, but they have only found the baseball-sized shells that have been left behind or dead specimens.

