Not waiting for any decision, says PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired the PML-N’s consultative meeting, a day ahead of the Supreme Court announcing its verdict in the Panama Leaks case.

According to sources, the prime minister told PML-N leaders that he was not waiting for any decision and was elected by people to work. “I am working and will continue to work. Whatever decision is taken by the court, InshaAllah would be better,” the prime minister was quoted by sources as saying.

Prime Minister Sharif told those attending the meeting that elections in Pakistan will be held as per schedule in 2018.

He was also critical of the performance of PPP in Sindh, stating that the party in the last eight years had not done anything in the province.

Interior Minister Chaurdhy Nisar said that Zardari and his gang had kept the people of Sindh in a stranglehold.

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict in the Panama Leaks case on April 20 at 2 PM.

The case stems from documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm appeared to show that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif´s daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy properties in London.

PM Sharif told parliament last year that his family wealth was acquired legally in the decades before he entered politics and that no money was siphoned off-shore.

The Supreme Court took up petitions by PTI chairman Imran Khan, JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq and AML head Sheikh Rashid seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, alleging that he had made misstatements in the National Assembly and during an address to the nation regarding the investments made by his children in offshore companies which led to the purchase of the London flats.

