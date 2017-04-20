PM to appear like Ajmal Pahari and Uzair Baloch before JIT, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed while giving his comments on the Supreme Court`s decision over Panama Leaks said that an opportunity has been given to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a sixty day period.

Speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, he said that “I thought that three judges would go for the disqualification nevertheless the premier would be presented before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) like Ajmal Pahari and Uzair Baloch – what respect will he have now - all the five judges have said that they don’t have any proofs on money trail.”

He added: “the judges have rejected their entire case. The only difference is that all the five judges have given him an opportunity to give clarification; however the two senior judges have said that they have given nothing substantive in 126 days of proceedings.”

Rasheed claimed that he will be present during the JIT proceedings.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan called for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down until an investigation team ordered by the Supreme Court completes its probe.

"On behalf of the Pakistan people I tell Nawaz Sharif to resign immediately until JIT completes its probe,” Imran Khan told reporters in Islamabad following the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Leaks case.

He said the decision to make the JIT meant that the explanation regarding the source of the money trail had been dismissed, adding that Sharif did not have any moral authority left to continue as prime minister of the country.

"How can he [Nawaz] remain the PM, what authority does he have? There will be a criminal investigation against him and his family,” Imran ephasised. "What respect will he have when a government officer calls the prime minister for a criminal inquiry."

The PTI chairman said two judges who were likely to become chief justices in the future had ruled that Nawaz should be disqualified, a 3-2 split verdict announce by the apex court today.

