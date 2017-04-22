Enraged female students protest body search by male staff

Karachi: Enraged female students boycotted their examination and protested body search by a male centre controlling officer (COO) before entering their examination centre in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Saturday morning.

The female students had come for their matric and class 9 examinations to the centre, Pakistan Secondary School, when they were subjected to a body search by a male teacher. In response to this, the students refused to appear for their paper and asked that the male teachers should be removed.

They also chanted slogans against the school, teachers and demanded a female COO.

The incident came into the notice of acting controller examination BSEK, Khalid Ehsan, who reached the site and brought the situation under control. He ordered the male COO to be replaced with a female COO.

After, Ehsan promised to solve the issue, the enraged female students called off the protest.

The students were also provided additional time to appear for their examination, which was then held from 11am to 2pm.

