Pakistani cueists off to victorious start in Asian Snooker Championship

KARACHI: Pakistani cueists have got a victorious start in 33rd ACBS Asian Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar with all three players winning their opening games on Saturday.

Pakistan’s campaign in Asian Championship commenced with Mohammad Bilal comfortably beating Khalil Busaif of Bahrain without dropping any frame.

Bilal played a break of 74 in second frame on way to his 4-0 win against his opponent from Bahrain with a score of 64-3, 104-2, 57-7 and 74-38.

Pakistan’s ace cueist Mohammad Sajjad fought to recover from 0-3 deficit to beat Jia Jun Ong of Hong Kong 4-3 in a nail biting match.

Sajjad lost first three frames with scores of 76-8, 78-7 and 70-16 but didn’t panic and fought back to win remaining four frames with scores of 62-47, 80-1, 100-52 and 72-12.

In last game of evening, Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal defeated Saudi Arab’s Abdulraouf Saigh with a margin of four frames against two frames.

0



0





