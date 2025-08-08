Haider Ali gets bail after arrest over rape allegation in Manchester

Pakistan's Haider Ali attends a warm up session on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan batter Haider Ali is being investigated by the Greater Manchester Police after a British Pakistani woman reported him for the alleged rape at a local hotel, Geo News has learnt.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed to Geo News that Ali was arrested on the allegations of rape. The police confirmed it received a report of rape on Monday, August 4 and arrested Ali, 24, immediately after that.

The police said: "It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 23 July, 2025, at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers."

In his police interview, Ali had denied the rape allegation.

According to his family members, he told the police that he knew the girl well and they were friends. Their meeting occurred at a local hotel in Manchester, the source told Geo News.

He was arrested at the Spitfire County Cricket Ground, Kent, from the Players’ Canteen Office. He was taken to the Canterbury Police Station by the Kent Police officers. Sources said he was not handcuffed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended for the duration of the criminal investigation.

"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course," the PCB said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

"Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary."

Ali has represented Pakistan in 35 twenty20 internationals since making his debut in 2020, as well as two one-day internationals.