 
Geo News

Haider Ali gets bail after arrest over rape allegation in Manchester

PCB has provisionally suspended Ali for duration of the criminal investigation

By
Murtaza Ali Shah
|

August 08, 2025

Pakistans Haider Ali attends a warm up session on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne. — AFP
Pakistan's Haider Ali attends a warm up session on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan batter Haider Ali is being investigated by the Greater Manchester Police after a British Pakistani woman reported him for the alleged rape at a local hotel, Geo News has learnt.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed to Geo News that Ali was arrested on the allegations of rape. The police confirmed it received a report of rape on Monday, August 4 and arrested Ali, 24, immediately after that.

The police said: "It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 23 July, 2025, at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers."

In his police interview, Ali had denied the rape allegation.

According to his family members, he told the police that he knew the girl well and they were friends. Their meeting occurred at a local hotel in Manchester, the source told Geo News.

He was arrested at the Spitfire County Cricket Ground, Kent, from the Players’ Canteen Office. He was taken to the Canterbury Police Station by the Kent Police officers. Sources said he was not handcuffed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended for the duration of the criminal investigation.

"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course," the PCB said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

"Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary."

Ali has represented Pakistan in 35 twenty20 internationals since making his debut in 2020, as well as two one-day internationals.

Pakistan players move up in ICC rankings after West Indies win
Pakistan players move up in ICC rankings after West Indies win
Messi ruled out of Miami's Leagues Cup clash with Pumas
Messi ruled out of Miami's Leagues Cup clash with Pumas
Grand celebration in Florida marks Pakistan's glorious victory against West Indies
Grand celebration in Florida marks Pakistan's glorious victory against West Indies
Pakistan's Arslan Ash wins sixth EVO Tekken title in Las Vegas showdown
Pakistan's Arslan Ash wins sixth EVO Tekken title in Las Vegas showdown
Siraj stars as India seal stunning win over England to draw series
Siraj stars as India seal stunning win over England to draw series
WCL owner's live TV cheeky proposal to presenter goes viral video
WCL owner's live TV cheeky proposal to presenter goes viral
Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs in third T20I to clinch series 2-1
Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs in third T20I to clinch series 2-1
Historic India-England Test series breaks multiple records
Historic India-England Test series breaks multiple records