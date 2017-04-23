Govt re-appoints Dr. Irshad as FBR chairman: sources

Related Stories Dr. Mohammad Irshad posted as chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has again appointed Dr. Irshad as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, sources informed Geo News, a day after he retired from his post.

Sources said the government has issued a notification of Dr. Irshad's re-appointment for a period of 66 days.

The Grade-22 official of the Inland Revenue Service retired a day ago, upon reaching 60 years' age.

A summary of his re-appointment had been forwarded to the prime minister. Sources said the decision was made while keeping budget for the next fiscal year in view.

The replacement of FBR chief at this time could hinder budget preparations, they added.

