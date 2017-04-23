Accused murderer of DIG Peshawar's son sent on judicial remand in Karachi

Related Stories DIG's son killed by his guard in Karachi

KARACHI: The security guard accused in the murder case of Umair Shahab, the son of Peshawar Deputy Inspector General Shahab Mazhar, was sent on a three-day judicial remand on Sunday.

The FIR of the case was registered at Darakshan police station, on the complaint of Umair's mother.

Umair, 27, was reportedly killed by a police guard in Karachi late at night, two days back, officials and relatives said.

According to the initial post-mortem report, it could be possible the DIG's son died because of a heart attack, following an attempt to strangle him, revealed hospital sources. A sample was sent for chemical test to confirm the cause of death.

Moreover, there was a minor rope mark on the deceased's neck but there were no signs of any kind of violence on the body.

The suspect had prepared for the murder in advance by buying a rope and gloves, police told Geo News.

"The guard also tried to murder DIG Peshawar's wife," a police spokesperson said. "The switchboard in the deceased's mother's room was splattered with blood."

Clifton SP Dr Asad Malhi denied the claims that there was an attempt to murder other family members.

"The suspect, Faqir Muhammad, was posted at the DIG's residence for six months," a police official said.

As per an earlier statement issued by SP Clifton, Umair was killed over a monetary dispute.

Umair and the guard, Faqir, allegedly had a scuffle before the former was killed, the SP said, confirming that the suspect had been taken into custody.

The deceased's father, accused the police guard of murdering his son. He denied any monetary dispute between his son and the accused guard.

The senior police official, presently stationed in Peshawar, claimed the guard threatened his family and demanded money from them. Shahab added that his wife and two daughters were at home when the incident occurred.

The arrested guard said he needed Rs200,000 to send home, in his native village. However, when he asked the owners, they refused to give him the money, according to the guard.

"Meanwhile, Umair came and I had a scuffle with him," he claimed. "Umair tried to kill me, but got himself killed when I resisted."

The suspect was recruited in Kashmore police in 2002 and had been deployed on security of the DIG's residence since 2016, police said.

0



0





