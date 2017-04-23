Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets World Bank President in Washington

Related Stories IMF urges countries to use fiscal policy wisely amid uncertainty

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday met with President of the World Bank Jim Yong Kim at the financial institution’s headquarters in Washington DC.

The meeting came as policymakers gathered in Washington for the semi-annual meetings of IMF and World Bank member countries.

The one-on-one meeting was held in a positive environment and the finance minister would give a briefing on it later.

Following the meeting between Dar and President World Bank, the Pakistani delegation also held a separate meeting with the financial institution’s delegation.

Earlier, Dar met with Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Aljadaan and congratulated him on assuming the office.

During the course of the meeting, Saudi Finance Minister stated that Saudi economy is gradually shifting reliance on oil so that it's less affected by oil shocks.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies, known as the G20, have gathered in Washington to attend the April 21-23 conference.

The ministers of the G20 are also holding meetings on the sidelines of the conference.

