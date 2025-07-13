No change in electricity peak hours, clarifies Power Division

A representational image of pylons and power lines. — Reuters/File

Four-hour evening peak window remains unchanged: ministry.

Clarifies no morning hours added in peak electricity hours.

Urges public to follow only verified official power updates.



The Power Division has refuted reports claiming an increase in electricity peak hours, reaffirming that no changes have been made to the existing schedule.

The specified four-hour window is standard, as electricity demand surges after sunset due to increased lighting and air-conditioning usage, especially in urban commercial centres that remain open late into the evening. This pattern adjusts seasonally based on sunset timings and has been consistently followed for years.

To meet the high demand, several power plants — including expensive ones not operated during normal or low load conditions — must be run. Therefore, this period is considered a peak.

Taking to X, the ministry clarified that reports suggesting the inclusion of morning hours in the peak time bracket are entirely false.

"There is no change in policy. Peak hours refer strictly to the evening and night timeframe, and no morning hours have been added by the government," read the statement.

Authorities have urged the public to rely only on official sources for accurate information and warned that the spread of such falsehoods could lead to confusion and would be dealt with under relevant legal provisions.