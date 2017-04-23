Security guard kills doctor in Multan

MULTAN: A security guard on Sunday allegedly gunned down Nishtar Hospital`s AMS Dr Waseem in Multan, confirmed Police.

The local police authorities claimed that the guard, Rafique Khan, was deputed at the deceased`s residence since last 16 years.

Police suspect that the guard carried out the assassination because he was dismissed from his services as Dr Waseem was planning to sell his house.

From the suspects firing, Dr Waseem`s housekeeper and plumber were also injured. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

Police informed that Khan is on the run and they are searching for him.

0



0





