Pakistan to continue supporting people of Jammu and Kashmir, says PM Shehbaz

Martyrs’ Day marks resistance to Dogra rule in Kashmir.

Shehbaz slams Indian occupation, salutes Kashmiri martyrs.

Says Pakistan reaffirms backing for UN-led Kashmir resolution.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan would continue to extend its political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who were waging a struggle to gain their right to self-determination and freedom.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs' Day, observed on July 13, he said, "Kashmir Martyrs' Day is observed every year to pay tribute to the 22 Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives on July 13, 1931, while protesting against the Dogra forces of Jammu and Kashmir."

"The day serves as a reminder of the inherent steadfastness, resistance against brutal forces, and unwavering resolve of the Muslims of Kashmir.

The struggle for freedom, human rights, and Kashmiri rights has been going on throughout Kashmir's history," the premier said.

"The Kashmiri people have been, and are, sacrificing their lives in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.



"The government of Pakistan expresses its political, diplomatic, and moral support in solidarity with the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, which is illegally occupied by India.

"We salute the bravery and determination of all Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives during decades of Indian occupation."

"Today, the Government of Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the resolution of the Kashmir issue and the right of self-determination of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with United Nations resolutions," he concluded.