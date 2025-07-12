Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (left) meets with his Bahraini counterpart General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, in Manama, Bahrain on July 10, 2025. — Bahrain police website

Naqvi, Bahraini minister discuss enhanced security cooperation.

Agree to make joint security committee more effective.

Invites Bahraini counterpart for official visit to Pakistan.



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa in Manama to discuss matters of mutual interest, with a strong focus on enhancing security cooperation.

According to a statement released by state-run news agency Radio Pakistan, both sides reviewed bilateral efforts in counter-terrorism, anti-human trafficking, and narcotics control, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in these areas.

The two leaders also discussed ways to make the Pakistan-Bahrain joint security committee more effective in addressing regional and global security challenges.

The Bahraini interior minister termed Naqvi’s visit a valuable opportunity to deepen security ties and praised the current level of coordination between the two countries.

Naqvi emphasised the urgent need to boost cooperation between the interior ministries of both nations, particularly in the fight against drugs and human trafficking. He also extended an invitation to his Bahraini counterpart to visit Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by senior Bahraini officials, including the Deputy Interior Minister and Chief of Public Security, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Saqib Rauf and other diplomatic staff.

Earlier, Naqvi was given a warm welcome on his arrival at Bahrain International Airport and later received a guard of honour at the Interior Ministry headquarters, Manama Fort.