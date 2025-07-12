Punjab to reintroduce Grade 8 board exams: minister

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat chairs a meeting on November, 2024. — [email protected]

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to reinstate board examinations for Grade 8 students, marking a policy shift in the province’s education system after several years of discontinuation.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab’s Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat.

He confirmed the decision to reinstate Grade 8 board examinations, saying that a comprehensive plan of action — including syllabus design and administrative matters — would be finalised within the next 30 days.

In addition to this development, the meeting resolved to strengthen the internal examination system for students from Grades 5 to 7.

The minister said that examinations for Grades 5, 6, and 7 would be held in the form of assessment tests, aimed at evaluating student learning progress and teaching effectiveness.

He further noted that a framework for these internal assessments would be formulated within one month.

While the Grade 5 scholarship examination remains suspended, authorities confirmed that internal assessments are being introduced to bridge the evaluation gap and ensure consistent academic monitoring.

The meeting also reviewed initiatives to modernise the learning experience. It was discussed that textbooks for Matric and Grade 11 would be converted into video format to support visual learning alongside traditional reading.

To ensure smooth academic operations for the upcoming session, the minister issued instructions for the timely printing and verification of textbooks.