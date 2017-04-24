Cows to get ‘unique identification number’ in India

New Delhi: As the debates over cow vigilantism are increasing in India, Central government has suggested that cows should get a 'unique identification number'.

The proposals were submiited to the Supreme Court, according to ANI.

"Each cow and its progeny across India should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking," reads the report, which highlights the issue of cow protections and smuggling of cattle across India-Bangladesh border.

Moreover, the report proposed that all the districts should have a shelter home comprising 500 abandoned animals.

The centre plans to reach out to almost 88 million cows and buffaloes this year and fix a tag on each animal. The tag costs INR8 per piece.

The tags will allow the technicians to give a specific number to each animal, which will be then saved and updated in an online data. The date will also include names of animal owners.

The government has set a budget of INR148 crore for the procurement of tags, their application and issuing health cards, according to the officials.

0



0





