West Indies rue missed chances as Pakistan take control

KINGSTON: Pakistan took advantage of lapses in the field to reach 322 for five at lunch in the first innings on the fourth day of the first Test against West Indies on Monday.

Resuming at the overnight position of 201 for four and facing the threat of the second new ball, the tourists added another 121 runs for the loss of just one wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed leading the charge.

He stroked an unbeaten 53 while his captain, Misbah ul Haq, continued in his usual restrained manner and will resume in the afternoon session on 47 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Their sixth-wicket partnership has been worth 86 runs so far following the dismissal of Asad Shafiq, caught behind off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who has been by far the pick of the West Indies bowlers with figures of three for 73 off 24 overs on an increasingly placid pitch.

Yet despite the batting-friendly conditions, the home side have only themselves to blame for both batsmen still being at the crease when play resumes for the afternoon session, with Pakistan in control.

Misbah was missed twice, the first time early in the extended morning session when debutant Vishaul Singh was slow to react at short-leg as the veteran skipper fended at a lifting delivery from Gabriel.

Then closer to the lunch interval, Alzarri Joseph completely misjudged an attempt running back from mid-off when the batsman miscued a lofted hit off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

In keeping with his ultra-aggressive mode, Ahmed altered the pedestrian pace of the game from the moment he came to the crease, advancing down the pitch to the faster bowlers and seeking to score at every opportunity.

He completed his 12th Test half-century in the final over before the break off 60 deliveries with one six and five fours, and then promptly had his own moment of good fortune, wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich missing a stumping chance when the batsman charged forward for another aggressive stroke at Roston Chase.

Misbah has so far spent three-and-a-half hours in the middle, facing 128 deliveries and striking one four and one six, the big hit coming off the last ball bowled by Chase before the conclusion of the morning session.

