Pakistan bow out of T20I tri-series after washout against West Indies

Pakistan's Tuba Hassan (left) and West Indies players walk off the field after rain interruption during their Ireland-hosted T20I tri-series match at the Castle Avenue in Dublin on June 3, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

DUBLIN: Pakistan crashed out of the Ireland-hosted T20I tri-series after their rain-affected match against West Indies was abandoned at Castle Avenue on Wednesday, leaving the Green Shirts rooted to the bottom of the standings.

The washout meant a bottom-placed finish for Pakistan as they have just two points after three matches, and can attain a maximum of six if they beat host nation Ireland in the final fixture of the T20I tri-series, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Thursday.

Furthermore, the abandonment of the fixture largely benefited the host nation as they remain in contention to clinch the T20I tri-series by defeating Pakistan in the upcoming game, since the victory would bolster their points tally to 12, two more than that of West Indies.

For the unversed, rain also delayed the commencement of the recently-abandoned fixture by 70 minutes, and after a spirited effort from the ground staff to make the field suitable for action, West Indies captain Chinelle Henry won the toss and put Pakistan into bat.

The Green Shirts' batting unit struggled against the disciplined West Indian bowling attack as they could muster 111/7 in 16.5 before another rain interruption, which eventually proved decisive.

Middle-order batter Aliya Riaz remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an anchoring 24 off 23 deliveries, followed by captain Fatima Sana, who made an unbeaten 21 from as many balls.

Besides them, only Rameen Shamim, Ayesha Zafar, 17 each, and Gull Feroza (10) could score in double figures for Pakistan.

For West Indies, Ashmini Munisar and Chinelle Henry bagged two wickets each, while Zaida James, Afy Fletcher and Qiana Joseph chipped in with one scalp apiece.