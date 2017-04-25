Final phase of sixth census begins today

The second and final phase of the sixth national housing and population census begins today.

Addressing a news briefing in Islamabad, Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa said 87 districts including 21 each in Punjab and Sindh, 12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six Agencies of FATA, 17 in Balochistan and five each in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be covered in this phase.

“The second phase will continue till May 24,” Bajwa said.

In response to a question about missing enumerators in Kech district, the census commissioner said that seven out of the eight missing enumerators in the district have returned to their homes while one is still missing.

The first phase, which commenced on March 15 and ended earlier this month, was conducted in eight districts of Sindh, 16 districts of Punjab, 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 districts of Balochistan, five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and five districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 84,000 enumerators are taking part in the census exercise to collect data from 168,120 census blocks across the country. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has reserved about ten percent of its staff and supervisors for the exercise, which brings the total census staff to over 118,000 persons.

One soldier each is attached to every numerator. A total of 200,000 army personnel are engaged in the exercise.

The PBS has established a helpline to provide assistance and access to citizens for any inconsistencies in the data collection activities.

