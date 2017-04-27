Print Story
X

Ivanka makes heartfelt wish to Melania on her first birthday as FLOTUS

WDWeb Desk

World
Ivanka makes heartfelt wish to Melania on her first birthday as FLOTUS

Ivanka, daughter of the US President Donald Trump, took to social media to send a sweet birthday wish to Melania Trump, who turned 47 on Wednesday.

 

 

In her message, Ivanka called Melania an “incredible step-mom”, who is a “wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all!”

Trump himself also posted a birthday wish to his wife.

 

 

Melania Trump was in Washington “to attend a luncheon for Senate spouses at the National Gallery of Art, where she is set to make remarks”, E! Online reported. A private party was slated at the White House in the evening.

Ivanka Trump usually performs the duties of the First Lady instead of Melania, as has been commonly observed. She recently travelled to Germany on the US President’s behalf.

Ivanka makes heartfelt wish to Melania on her first birthday as FLOTUS was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 27, 2017 and was last updated on April 27, 2017. This news story is related to Breaking News, Donald Trump, Geo News, Geo World, Global News, International, International News, Latest News, Melania Trump, Washington, World News, Ivanka Trump, Washington Dc. Permanent link to the news story "Ivanka makes heartfelt wish to Melania on her first birthday as FLOTUS" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139669-Ivanka-makes-heartfelt-wish-to-Melania-on-her-first-birthday-as-FLOTUS.

GEO TV NETWORK