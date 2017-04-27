Ivanka makes heartfelt wish to Melania on her first birthday as FLOTUS

Ivanka, daughter of the US President Donald Trump, took to social media to send a sweet birthday wish to Melania Trump, who turned 47 on Wednesday.

Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all! @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/k8BpS5cqma — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 27, 2017

In her message, Ivanka called Melania an “incredible step-mom”, who is a “wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all!”

Trump himself also posted a birthday wish to his wife.

Melania Trump was in Washington “to attend a luncheon for Senate spouses at the National Gallery of Art, where she is set to make remarks”, E! Online reported. A private party was slated at the White House in the evening.

Ivanka Trump usually performs the duties of the First Lady instead of Melania, as has been commonly observed. She recently travelled to Germany on the US President’s behalf.

