Pakistan border areas under complete control, army delegation tells Afghan officials

A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Army led by the Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar visited Afghanistan on the directions of the Chief of Army Staff, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The delegation met with the Afghan army chief, acting defence minister Tariq Shah Bahrami and other officials, and held discussions on steps on bilateral border coordination.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistani delegation informed Afghan officials that border areas of Pakistan are under complete control, and reiterated that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against Afghanistan.

The delegation on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the Taliban attack on an Afghan military base in Mazar-e-Sharif last week, which killed over 100 people and injured dozens, and expressed solidarity with the Afghan people and the military.

0



0





