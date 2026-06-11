'Act of war': Islamabad warns Delhi against any attempt to block Pakistan's water

A view of the Uri-II hydroelectric project dam on the Jhelum River which flows from IIOJK into Azad Kashmir, near Uri in IIOJK's Baramulla district, May 7, 2025. — Reuters

Bid to block water would be treated with utmost seriousness: FO.

Warning comes in response to Indian water minister's statement.

FO spokesperson says IIOJK illegally annexed, disputed territory.

Islamabad has warned India against any attempt to block water to Pakistan, saying any such act would be treated with utmost seriousness and would amount to an “act of war”.

The warning comes a day after Indian Minister of Water CR Patil said New Delhi is working to ensure "not a single drop of water" will flow into neighbouring Pakistan.

Responding to the Indian minister’s statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stated at a weekly press briefing that any attempt to block water to Pakistan would be a deeply irresponsible act contrary to international obligations and the Indus Waters Treaty.

"Pakistan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its economy and its vital national interests and the lives of its 250 million people,” he said.

The FO spokesperson urged India to take responsibility, honour its international commitments and refrain from statements and actions that would further escalate tensions in the region.

India said in May 2025 that it suspended its IWT membership after accusing Islamabad of backing a deadly attack on tourists in India's Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) — charges Pakistan categorically denied.

The treaty governs the use of water from six rivers, whose headwaters originate in India but flow into Pakistan as part of the Indus basin — a resource relied on by hundreds of millions.

Rejecting India’s statements on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the FO spokesperson dismissed the remarks in their entirety and highlighted the contrast between the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said IIOJK was an illegally annexed, internationally recognised disputed territory whose people have suffered systemic abuses under draconian laws and have been denied their rights, including the right to self-determination.

Contrarily, in AJK, the government is addressing issues arising within the democratic and constitutional framework, he added.

Commenting on the SIPRI report, FO Spokesperson Andrabi said the findings were not surprising and corroborated Pakistan’s concerns over India’s vertical proliferation and strategic capabilities, including canisterisation, sea-based systems and longer-range ICBMs.

“We are not interested in an arms race or matching warheads, arms and ammunition by number. However, we remain mindful of the evolving security environment.

We will continue to take measures essential for preserving strategic stability and deterring any possible Indian aggression,” he added.