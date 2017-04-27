Teenage girls pelting stones become face of Kashmiri resistance

Violence in Kashmir was at the centre of attention again as the start of this month saw a spike in protests and violent crackdown by Indian forces. International media questioned India’s claim of being a democracy when multiple videos emerged showing security forces using violence against protestors.

Now, fearless young girls have also joined the protest. While protests by women against the killing and rape of Kashmiri women is not new, young teenage girls in college uniforms has once again reminded the world of the atrocities being committed in the region.

“Why should we fear? Things can’t get worse than what has already happened in Kashmir. We have seen dead and mutilated bodies. We have seen many of our brothers and sisters defaced by pellets. At the most we will also die,” said a 21-year-old arts student of Women’s College in Srinagar told Indian media.

The images show girls, some in white uniforms, some in burqas and others in traditional shalwar kameez pelting stones at security officials.

Several videos have emerged lately showing the brutality of Indian forces on common citizens of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

About ten days back, a video clip emerged showing an Indian army vehicle using a Kashmiri youth as a human shield by tying him against the jeep’s bonnet.

Yet another video showed India army personnel beating unarmed young students of Government Degree College Pulwama and demanding them to voice anti-Pakistan slogans.

