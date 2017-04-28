Imran cannot even be given Rs10: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan cannot even be given Rs10, said Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah on Friday.

He was referring to the accusation made by Imran of being offered Rs10 billion for keeping silent on the Panama Papers case.

"These people want to foster their negative politics," he said outside the Punjab Assembly while talking about the public gathering planned for Islamabad by Imran. "They want to close down cities and stand on containers to pressurise institutions."

While lauding the Metro bus project, Sanaullah said the public transportation system would not only benefit the people of Lahore but hundreds of thousands of others who will use the service.

"Lahore is an international city [hence] the Metro project is the need of the hour," he maintained. "But some people do not understand this."

He added that such people only want to cause hindrances so that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif cannot complete his projects.

About the resignation of federal minister for inter-provincial coordination, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Sanaullah said he was not aware of his resignation.

On Thursday, the federal government decided to sue PTT chairman Imran Khan over his allegations that he was offered Rs10 billion for keeping mum on the Panama Leaks case, sources told Geo News.

They said that the decision was taken in a high-level consultative meeting, held to review the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Leaks case.

Sources said that a defamation notice would be sent to Imran Khan over his claims. A team of legal experts has also been constituted in this regard.

