GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Four killed in Abbottabad road crash, several wounded

ABBOTTABAD: At least four people were killed and several wounded in a traffic accident in Abbottabad early Saturday, according to police and rescue sources.

The incident took place near Havelian, when six vehicles, including a trailer and a van, collided with each other, police said.

As a consequence, four people were reported killed in the wake of crash, rescue sources said. Scores of others were also said to be wounded in the mishap.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The reason behind the crash has yet to be ascertained.

