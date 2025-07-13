'Do-or-die': PTI sets 90-day ultimatum for anti-govt drive to achieve 'political goals'

July 13, 2025
LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has labelled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s newly launched agitation against the incumbent rulers as "do or die," saying the anti-government protest movement would determine the party's future course of action.
"We have to decide in 90 days whether to do politics or not. The [protest] movement will be a do or die [in nature]," Gandapur said while speaking at a press conference in Lahore alongside Salman Akram Raja and others.
The firebrand politician's remarks come a day after the former ruling party formally launched its anti-government campaign, set to reach its peak by August 5, following a high-level huddle in the provincial capital.
The Imran Khan-founded party's latest round of anti-government drive comes months after its negotiations with the government stalled over the issue of the formation of judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 Islamabad protest.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.