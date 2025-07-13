 
'Do-or-die': PTI sets 90-day ultimatum for anti-govt drive to achieve 'political goals'

"Negotiations will be with decision-makers," says Ali Amin Gandapur quoting PTI founder Imran Khan

Web Desk
July 13, 2025

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a press conference in Lahore on July 13, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News
KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a press conference in Lahore on July 13, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News 

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has labelled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s newly launched agitation against the incumbent rulers as "do or die," saying the anti-government protest movement would determine the party's future course of action.

"We have to decide in 90 days whether to do politics or not. The [protest] movement will be a do or die [in nature]," Gandapur said while speaking at a press conference in Lahore alongside Salman Akram Raja and others.

The firebrand politician's remarks come a day after the former ruling party formally launched its anti-government campaign, set to reach its peak by August 5, following a high-level huddle in the provincial capital.

The Imran Khan-founded party's latest round of anti-government drive comes months after its negotiations with the government stalled over the issue of the formation of judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 Islamabad protest.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

