Imran Khan has made a record of lying: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday, dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's claim of being offered a Rs 10 billion bribe to remain silent on the Panama Leaks case.

"Imran Khan has made a record of lying," said Sharif while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal. "I have the right to take this up in the court of law."

The CM said that if the PTI chief's allegations of Sharif's friend offering him Rs 10 billion as a bribe in Dubai is proven true, the public "should not forgive him till the end of days."

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf chief Imran Khan lied about a bribe offered to him to remain silent on the Panam Leaks case.

"Khan is perplexed and he is lying. We will take this up against him in court," Shehbaz said commenting on the PTI chief's claim that the government offered him Rs 10 billion for keeping mum on the Panama Leaks case.

"Khan should either validate his claim by sharing proofs or be ready for legal proceedings against him," the PML-N leader said.

Commenting on Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's claim of initiating work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Sharif ridiculed the claim by saying "did Zardari forget to lay the foundation of the Gawadar port if he started work on the CPEC project."

