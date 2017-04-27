PTI chief is lying about Rs10bn offer: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, on Thursday, alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf chief Imran Khan lied about a bribe offered to him to remain silent on the Panam Leaks case.

"Khan is perplexed and he is lying. We will take this up against him in court," Shehbaz said commenting on the PTI chief's claim that the government offered him Rs 10 billion for keeping mum on the Panama Leaks case.

"Khan should either validate his claim by sharing proofs or be ready for legal proceedings against him," the PML-N leader said.

Read more: Maryam says 'fears for Imran's fate in hereafter'

Reacting to Imran Khan's claim on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said that she "fears for the fate of PTI chairman in the hereafter."

The PTI chairman, while speaking to a gathering at Shaukat Khanum Hospital a day ago, had alleged that he had been made an offer in the Panama Leaks case.

"Just imagine how much money he offered me to be silent. Rs10 billion... If he can offer me this much money, just imagine how much he would offer to others. That is why if we don't maintain public pressure this issue then after two months it will be dragged to next year," Khan said.

