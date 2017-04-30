Suicide or murder? Woman found dead in Karachi hotel room

Related Stories 22-year-old girl found dead at a Lahore hotel

KARACHI: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a hotel room in Karachi late Saturday.

The body of the woman, identified as Farheen, 21, was found in a room on the sixth storey of a hotel in Saddar area, SSP South Saqib Ismail said.

She was allegedly strangled and efforts had been made to make the incident appear as a 'suicide', police said, adding that they were looking into the incident for both the possibilities: murder or suicide.

According to police, the deceased had married a Pakistani-origin American man, named Shaheer, some two months ago after having fallen in love with him. The two had had a court marriage and had been living in the hotel for the past month.

The woman's family, which resides in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, said Farheen had left home after eloping two months ago.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased woman's husband fled to Dubai after the incident, hours before the body was discovered, police said.

0



0





