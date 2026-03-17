Pakistan supports UNAMA renewal, warns of growing terrorism from Afghan soil

Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN Ambassador Usman Jadoon. — X/@PakistanUN_NY/File





Jadoon warns of ‘exponential rise’ in terrorism from Afghanistan.

Says Taliban elements “actively collaborating” with multiple militant groups.

Pakistan flags disinformation and access hurdles faced by UNAMA on ground.

The United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously extended the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan mandate for three months, with all 15 members, including Pakistan, backing the move as Islamabad flagged a surge in cross-border terrorism from Afghan soil.

Speaking at the adoption of the resolution on the mandate renewal of UNAMA, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, said Pakistan supported the three-month extension.

He said Pakistan backed UNAMA’s role in promoting “peace, security and stability” in Afghanistan, which is facing multiple challenges, including terrorism, human rights concerns, narcotics and shrinking humanitarian aid.

He also commended China for its role as penholder, calling its efforts to build consensus “sincere”, and welcomed the unanimous adoption of the resolution.

Turning to security, Jadoon said Pakistan has consistently maintained that the “foremost” challenge in Afghanistan is the deteriorating situation and the “exponential rise” in terrorism emanating from its territory.

He said elements within the Taliban regime were “actively collaborating” or providing a “permissive environment” to groups including TTP, BLA, Majeed Brigade, Daesh-K, Al Qaeda and ETIM. These groups, he said, operate with impunity and are responsible for cross-border attacks on Pakistani civilians, law enforcement personnel and critical infrastructure.

Referring to the resolution, he noted that the Council had expressed concern over terrorist groups that “continue to constitute a threat to international peace and security” and had called on the Taliban to take “active, immediate, demonstrable and concrete measures” against terrorism.

He added that the resolution also stresses the need for safe and secure management of weapons and ammunition to prevent their diversion to such groups.

On UNAMA’s role, Jadoon said the mission must “monitor and analyse the security dynamics” and improve understanding of the illicit economy, while supporting efforts to curb illegal arms flows and create conditions for refugee reintegration.

He also warned against “disinformation” by local Taliban elements, saying it was creating obstacles for UNAMA’s access across the country. At the same time, he said the mission should report objectively on developments, taking into account the concerns of Afghanistan’s neighbours.

In closing, he said Pakistan hoped the next three months would allow a review of UNAMA’s role in a way that supports long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan, “at peace with itself and its neighbours.”